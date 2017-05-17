FG provides details of social investments programmes

ABUJA—The presidency, yesterday, provided details of the government’s four social investments programmes.

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said over N41 billion had so far been spent on the four programmes.

“N-Power, which is the job programme for unemployed graduates has received N26.418 billion, being the single largest spending item out of the four social investment programmes under the 2016 Appropriation,” Mr. Akande said.

Akande said: “No less than 25 million meals have been served under the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme, SIP, of the Buhari administration, even as the Presidency is now implementing a huge ramp up of the Social Investment Programmes as directed by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

