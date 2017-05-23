FG Raises Interest Rate On Unpaid Taxes By 5% – Leadership Newspapers
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
FG Raises Interest Rate On Unpaid Taxes By 5%
Leadership Newspapers
The federal government has approved a new interest rate spread on unpaid taxes for the year 2017. According to the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, the new interest rate shall be 5% over the Central Bank of Nigeria's Minimum Re-Discount Rate …
FG okays higher interest rate on unpaid taxes
FG to impose 5% charge on tax defaulters
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!