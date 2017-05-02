FG releases $400m to settle JV cash call debts owed IOCs

The Federal Government said it had released $400m to settle outstanding Joint Venture cash call debts owed International Oil Companies. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, made this known in Houston, U.S. on Tuesday while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of ongoing 2017 Offshore Technology Conference. Kachikwu said that the money […]

The post FG releases $400m to settle JV cash call debts owed IOCs appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

