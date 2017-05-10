FG releases N30bn for development of solid minerals sector

The Federal Government has released N30 billion for the development of the solid minerals sector, a top official of the Solid Minerals Development Fund has announced. Hajiya Hadiza Goni, Acting Secretary of the fund, made the announcement on Wednesday in Sokoto. She made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a workshop on the Mining Sector for the North West Geo-political Zone.

