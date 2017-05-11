Pages Navigation Menu

FG says there is no specific date for the release the Chibok girls

May 11, 2017

The Federal Government on Thursday renewed its resolve to negotiate for the release of the over 80 remaining abducted Chibok schoolgirls and other captives. The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan, said this at a media briefing in Abuja. “We cannot say when the girls will be released, if they will release …

