FG seeks stronger collaboration between health, other sectors for improved services

May 11, 2017

PERMANENT Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs Binta Bello, on Tuesday urged stronger collaboration between health and other sectors of the economy for quality healthcare services and products in the country. Bello made the appeal at the inauguration of Agilent HPLC Laboratory Instrument at the Central Drug Control Laboratory, National Agency for Foods and Drug […]

