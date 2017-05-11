FG seeks stronger collaboration between health, other sectors for improved services

PERMANENT Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs Binta Bello, on Tuesday urged stronger collaboration between health and other sectors of the economy for quality healthcare services and products in the country. Bello made the appeal at the inauguration of Agilent HPLC Laboratory Instrument at the Central Drug Control Laboratory, National Agency for Foods and Drug […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

