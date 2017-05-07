Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG set to reduce recurrent expenditure by N300 billion

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has announced plans to reduce the country’s recurrent expenditure by N300bn annually by implementing strategies. The strategies prepared by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning would further reduce personnel costs by eliminating unjustified entries in government payroll, it was learnt. A copy of the document showing details of the plan indicated …

The post FG set to reduce recurrent expenditure by N300 billion appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.