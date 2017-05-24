Pages Navigation Menu

FG sets up National Minimum Wage Committee

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

*as FEC reviews 2017 budget

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-The Federal Executive Council has approved the constitution of a National Minimum Wage Committee to kick start the process of deliberations for a new wage for Nigerian workers.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting presided by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, said that the committee will be made up of 29 members.

Members of the committee would drawn from the organized Labour, Federal Government and State Governments.

Also speaking, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma said that FEC had begun the review of the 2017 budget passed by the National Assembly recently

Details later

