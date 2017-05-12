FG Silent on Killings Orchestrated by Fulani Herdsmen in South-South – Monarch

The Ovie of Umiaghwa-Abraka Kingdom in Delta State, Chief Lucky Ochuko Ararile has said that the continued killing of his people by Fulani herdsmen was as a result of the Federal Government’s failure in acting decisively to nip the menace in the bud, The Guardian reports.

The monarch, who spoke to journalists yesterday in Abraka, lamented that the situation has become a nightmare for the people of Abraka and its environs, criticised the Federal Government for keeping silent on the killings orchestrated by Fulani herdsmen, especially in the South-South region.

He wondered why the government that was supposed to protect the lives of the people and their property would remain indifferent in spite of the havoc being caused by the herdsmen.

Ararile pointed out that there was no reason why the Fulani herdsmen would trespass on the people’s farmlands, describing it as a taboo and abnormal.His words: “We are in the Nigeria of the 21st century and as such, I see no reason why such barbaric actions should be allowed. My people are under siege of Fulani herdsmen killings, it is sad. This should stop forthwith and the government should break its silence on the issue.”

Meanwhile, the Delta State University (DELSU) wing of the Academic State Union of Universities (ASUU), has declared war against the rampaging herdsmen in the area. Its chairman, Prof. Abel Diakparomre who expressed concern on the continued killings orchestrated by herdsmen in Abraka and its environs, said ASUU was ready to collaborate with the state government and security agents to end the killings.

While urging the Ovie of Oruarive-Abraka Kingdom, Akpomeyoma Majoroh Ojetta II to put the union under its protective hands, the ASUU chairman described the activities of the herdsmen as nefarious and worrisome.His words: “About a month ago, a non-teaching staff of the university was brutally murdered by the herdsmen, another again by same herdsmen, this, has elicited a reaction which caused a disruption of public peace in the community.

However, the Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday adopted the report on a bill for a law to provide for the control of nomadic cattle rearing in the state and for the establishment of the Delta State Advisory Council on Nomadic Cattle Rearing.

Chairman, House Committee on Agricultural Resources, Evance Ivwurie said the law when passed, would curtail the nefarious activities of herdsmen in the state.Meanwhile, suspected Fulani herdsmen again killed four persons in Logo and Buruku local government areas of Benue State.

This is coming less than one week after they murdered 15 persons in Logo local government area of the state when they attacked Mbavuur and Mbaya wards in the council areas.

The Guardian reports that the herdsmen were said to have overrun Mbaya with over 4, 000 cattle grazing freely in the area after first storming Tse-Igboughul village about 8pm on Tuesday shooting sporadically and killing two people instantly.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post FG Silent on Killings Orchestrated by Fulani Herdsmen in South-South – Monarch appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

