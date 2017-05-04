FG, states incur N18tr debt – NBS – Gistmaster (blog)
Gistmaster (blog)
FG, states incur N18tr debt – NBS
Gistmaster (blog)
LAGOS — The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday said that the total public debt of the Federal Government and the 36 states jumped by 43 per cent to N18 trillion in 2016. The bureau disclosed this in its report on Nigeria's Domestic and …
