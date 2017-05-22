FG, states, LGs, share N1.41trn in Q’1 2017

Abuja — The Federal Government, the 36 states and their local government areas have so far shared N1.4 trillion from the federation account, being revenue generated in the first quarter of 2017.

The breakdown is contained in the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, report obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, yesterday, in Abuja.

The key agencies that remit funds into the federation account are Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC; Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, and Nigeria Customs Service.

The total revenue shared in January between the federal, states and local governments was N430.16 billion, meaning that federal took N168 billion, states, N114.28 billion and local governments, N85.4 billion.

The federation grossed in N514 billion in February and Federal Government’s share was N200.6 billion, states, N128.4 billion and local governments, N96.52 billion.

However, in March, revenue generation dipped lower, grossing N466.9 billion, and from it, the Federal Government got N180.5 billion, state governments, N116.5 billion and local governments, N87.5 billion.

The allocation was made using the revenue sharing formula, Federal Government, 52.68 per cent; states, 26.72 per cent and local governments 20.60 per cent.

The report showed that before distribution, state liabilities were deducted.

The liabilities paid by the states in the first quarter, included an external debt of N8.73 billion, contractual obligations of N30.15 billion and other deductions amounting to N50.23 billion.

The other deductions, covers National Water Rehabilitation Projects, National Agricultural Technology Support, Payment for Fertiliser, State Water Supply Project, State Agriculture Project and National Fadama Project.

What each State got

Abia N8.42bn

Adamawa N7.8bn

A-Ibom N34.88bn

Anambra, N8.7bn

Bauchi, N7.9bn

Bayelsa, N22.97bn

Benue, N8.16bn

Borno, N9.74bn

C-River, N4.28bn

Delta, N21.54bn

Ebonyi, N7.56bn

Edo, N6.5bn

Ekiti, N4.97bn

Enugu, N7.86bn

Gombe, N6.35bn

Imo, N7.92bn

Jigawa, N9.66bn

Kaduna, N10.56bn

Kano, N14.02bn

Katsina,N10.05bn

Kebbi, N8.37bn

Kogi, N8.28bn

Kwara, N6.9bn

Lagos, N19.03bn

Nasarawa, N7.41bn

Niger, N9 billion

Ogun, N4.98

Ondo,N10.22bn

Osun, N1.76bn

Oyo, N8.9bn

Plateau, N5.7bn

Rivers, N26.8bn

Sokoto, N9.07bn

Taraba, N6.9 billion

Yobe, N8.33bn

Zamfara, N5.91bn

