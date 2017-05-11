FG suspends FUNAAB VC over corruption charges

Following the arraignment of Olusola Oyewole, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the allegation of corruption in November 2016, the Federal Government has suspended the Vice Chancellor pending the determination of the criminal charges levelled against him.

Recall that the Professor and Vice Chancellor ‎of the University in company of Adeseye Ogunlewe, Pro-chancellor and Moses Ilesanmi were arraigned in November 24th, 2016 at the Ogun State High Court sitting at Isabo in Abeokuta over the allegation of corruption, including abuse of office and alleged misappropriation fund totalling N800 million.

Confirming the suspension through a letter dated May 5th, numbered FME/HE/SU/56A/V/929 and tagged, “Suspension of the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, declared that the suspension should take effect immediately.

The letter signed by one Dr Hussaini Adamu, Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education reads, “Sequel to your attaignment before an Ogun State High Court on criminal charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, 24th November, 2016, I am directed to convey the Honourable Minister’s approval to place you in suspension from Office with immediate effect pending the determination of the Court case against you in accordance with extant rules‎.

“You are therefore, directed to handover the affairs of your Office to the most senior Deputy Vice Chancellor in the University.”

In a swift reaction to the Federal Government’s position on the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor, the Head, Directorate of Public Relations of FUNAAB, Emi Alawode, said that the Directorate was not aware yet and would make necessary consultations in order to know the position of the suspension so that the journalists’ inquiries would answered.

She said in a statement sent to BusinessDay that, “The Directorate of Public Relations, FUNAAB has been inundated with inquiries ‎on whether the Vice Chancellor, Professor Olusola Oyewole has been suspended from office or not

“Consultations are in progress with the University Administration on the true position of things, while a formal statement will be issued in due course. Meanwhile, all normal academic and administrative activities are ongoing unabated in the University.”

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta

