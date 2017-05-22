FG suspends tenement rates collection in FCT

According to a statement released by the Federal Capital Territory Administration on Sunday,there have been a temporary suspension of Tenement Rates collection in the FCT. The statement was released by Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye., Permanent Secretary, FCT, said that the suspension was necessitated by the need to sanitize and streamline the Tenement Rates collection process. Ajakaiye …

The post FG suspends tenement rates collection in FCT appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

