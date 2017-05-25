FG targets 30% renewable energy by 2030 – Minister – Daily Trust

Pages Navigation Menu

FG targets 30% renewable energy by 2030 – Minister
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has said the target of the federal government is to attain minimum of 30% renewable energy for the country by 2030. Fashola said this yesterday during the commissioning of the 125kVA …
