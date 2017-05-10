Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG tasks Governing Councils of 23 federal universities on funding – The Eagle Online

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

FG tasks Governing Councils of 23 federal universities on funding
The Eagle Online
The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has urged the newly inaugurated Governing Councils of 23 federal universities to look inward to broaden the Internally Generated Revenue Base of the universities. Adamu gave this advice on Tuesday in …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.