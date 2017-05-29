FG threatens to shut boarders to stop smuggling of rice

The Federal Government has threatened to shut some land borders if the smuggling of rice continues from neighbouring countries. Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, gave the warning while speaking to newsmen on some of the Federal Government’s achievements in the agriculture sector in the last two years in Abuja. Ogbeh said the decision had become necessary to encourage local rice farmers and to enable the country achieve self sufficiency in rice by 2018.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

