FG to give priority to indigenous consultants – Minister

FEDERAL Government has pledged to adopt a policy that will give the right of first refusal to indigenous consultants in its projects. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in Abuja on Friday when he received the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria, PR-CAN, on a courtesy visit to his office. He […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

