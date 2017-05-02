Pages Navigation Menu

FG to invite World Champion, Joshua – Lai Mohammed

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government says it will soon invite, Anthony Joshua, the newly crowned unified World Heavyweight Boxing Champion to the country. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos. He said government has congratulated Joshua, the British professional boxer of Nigerian descent who recently […]

