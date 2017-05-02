FG to invite World Champion, Joshua – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government says it will soon invite, Anthony Joshua, the newly crowned unified World Heavyweight Boxing Champion to the country. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos. He said government has congratulated Joshua, the British professional boxer of Nigerian descent who recently […]

The post FG to invite World Champion, Joshua – Lai Mohammed appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

