FG to launch citizens budget portal for openness, transparency — Udoma

By Favour Nnabugwu

ABUJA — In an effort to improve Nigeria’s position in the International Budget Partnership, IBP, index, plans are underway by the Federal Government to launch a citizens budget portal to ensure openness and transparency of the budget process, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, has said.

He stated this at the workshop on Budget Transparency and Accountability, organised by Collaborative Africa Budget Research Initiative, CABRI, in conjunction with the Budget Office of the Federation, BOF, in Abuja, yesterday.

The minister, who said the present administration was committed to engendering greater transparency budget preparation process and participation, regretted that Nigeria was still ranked lower than some African countries in budget openness and citizens’ participation.

He said: “A Citizens Budget Portal would soon be launched so that Nigerian citizens can access budget information as well as engage government effectively on budget issues on-line.

‘’This technology-based platform will provide reliable, timely, easily understandable and accessible budget information to Nigerian citizens and other interested parties.”

On his part, Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze, said Nigeria, having joined other countries in the Open Government Partnership, OGP, was a testament that the country was fully prepared to depart from the way of the past to transparency and accountability.

The post FG to launch citizens budget portal for openness, transparency — Udoma appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

