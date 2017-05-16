Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG to open website, Youtube for easy access to information

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government will open a website and reactivate its YouTube account, with the aim of providing Nigerians access to authentic information on its activities. This was disclosed by the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, on Monday. He stated that the YouTube account would be reactivated very […]

FG to open website, Youtube for easy access to information

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.