FG to organise Children’s Cultural Extravaganza in Abuja

National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), has said it is organizing the 2017 Annual Children’s Cultural Extravaganza to commemorate the International Children’s Day, with the theme: “Our Culture, Our Pride and Heritage”. Executive Secretary, NICO, Prof. Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma, said the Children’s Cultural Extravaganza which is designed to educate children on the gains of embracing their […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

