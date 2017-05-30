FG to relocating firms: Return to Nigeria

The Federal Government on Tuesday urged foreign companies relocating from Nigeria to have a rethink and return to do their businesses in the country.

In August last year, over 20 shipping firms left Nigeria over “poor government policies and global economic crises,” leading to about 3,000 people losing their jobs.

In October same year, some companies including ExxonMobil, Pan Ocean, Sapiem Ground Petroleum, and Hercules Offshore Nigeria Limited, also left the country and the consequence was about 3,000 job cuts in the country.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had two weeks ago signed three Executive Orders – Promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment, Submission of Annual Budgetary Estimates by all Statutory and Non-Statutory Agencies including Incorporated Companies wholly owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria and Support for Local Content in Public Procurements by MDAs of the FGN respectively.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, while speaking at a Workshop for federal government agencies, parastatals, corporations and companies on the operationalisation of the executive order on promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment, at the old Banquet Hall of the State House, on Tuesday said the government was doing everything possible to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

She said, “It is worthy of note that, government is committed to creating transparency in the business environment and enunciation of policies that would motivate investors to invest their funds in profitable business activities in the country.

“It is therefore hoped that all companies that had hitherto relocated from the country some years back, will see reasons to be convinced by the sincerity of purpose being displayed by the present administration in creating conducive business environment for genuine investors for them to be motivated to return.”

The post FG to relocating firms: Return to Nigeria appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

