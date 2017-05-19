Pages Navigation Menu

‘FG to save 30% forex over domestic crude refining, petroleum imports’ – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Business


'FG to save 30% forex over domestic crude refining, petroleum imports'
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, yesterday assured that ongoing efforts to ensure 100 per cent refining of crude oil by the Federal Government would reduce foreign exchange allocation by 30 per cent. Receiving members of the …

