FG to set up vaccines joint venture with May & Baker – Daily Trust

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Business


FG to set up vaccines joint venture with May & Baker
Nigeria's cabinet approved on Wednesday a plan to set up a joint venture with pharmaceutical firm May & Baker Nigeria Plc to produce vaccines, the health minister said. The company will have an initial capital of 100 million naira ($328,515). Shares in
