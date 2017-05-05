FG to train youths on post-harvest activities, application of agro-chemicals – Vanguard
Vanguard
FG to train youths on post-harvest activities, application of agro-chemicals
The Federal Government says it will soon commence training of youths in post-harvest activities and application of agro-chemicals under its Agricultural Transformation Support Programme Phase one (ATASP-1). The National Coordinator of ATASP-1, …
