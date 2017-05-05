FG unveils N186m maritime security project – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
FG unveils N186m maritime security project
Nigeria Today
THE Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed a maritime security strategy to combat sea piracy and other criminal activities on the nation's coastal and territorial waters. The accompanying cost of the implementation is put at N186 million. Rotimi Amaechi.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!