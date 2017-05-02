FG Urged To Be More Proactive In Fighting Corruption

A northern group under the auspices of Arewa Peace Coalition (APC) has called on the federal government to be more proactive in fighting corruption in the country.

In a statement signed by the national coordinator of the group, Abdulkadir Mohammed, it urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to relent in redeeming the country’s image positively as promised amongst comity of nations.

On political appointments, Mohammed urged President Buhari to ensure that his appointment reflect principles of federal character, so that when power leaves the north, northerners would also be treated fairly.

“As a progressive Northern based organisation, we are willing to support and partner with you to succeed. We will however, advice you not to compromise national interest for a few selfish persons who may be in your government only to further their personal interest, using your platform and commitment to fight corruption to a halt to fight personal battles.

“As a generation behind yours, we will also want to be treated fairly by other parts of the federation the day power leaves the North. Because it is still fresh in our memories on how successive government was very generous to us in the North with both political appointments and infrastructural developments,’’ Mohammed said.

On the recent suspension of the secretary to federal government (SGF) Babachir Lawal, Mohammed urged the federal government to subject the SGF to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Department of Secret Service (DSS) or police probe.

“Why subject the SGF to an administrative panel and not subjecting him to EFCC, DSS or Police probe? And what are we expecting from a committee which has the Attorney General of the federation as a member who had earlier cleared the SGF? These are questions putting a doubt on minds of Nigerians,’’ he said.

