FG urged to fast-track cleanup of Ogoni

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NIGER Delta Youths Coalition for Peace and Progress,NDYCPP, has urged the Federal Government to fast-track the cleanup of Ogoni in Rivers state and Koluama communities in Bayelsa. According to statement in Ogoninewsdaily, the group recently made the call in a statement issued in Yenagoa on the 2017 United Nations World Earth Day. The statement, signed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

