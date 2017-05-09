FG urged to fast-track cleanup of Ogoni

NIGER Delta Youths Coalition for Peace and Progress,NDYCPP, has urged the Federal Government to fast-track the cleanup of Ogoni in Rivers state and Koluama communities in Bayelsa. According to statement in Ogoninewsdaily, the group recently made the call in a statement issued in Yenagoa on the 2017 United Nations World Earth Day. The statement, signed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

