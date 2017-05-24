Pages Navigation Menu

FG wants restoration of kano’s industrial status

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister of Budget and National Planning, has advised the Kano State Government to restore the industrial status of the state as major commercial hub. Udoma gave the advice in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Akpandem James, in Abuja on Tuesday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

