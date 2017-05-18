Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG will bridge infrastructure deficit through PPP, says Adeosun

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, said the Federal Government would make the Public-Private Partnerships work in spite of its challenges, to bridge the wide infrastructure deficit in the country. Adeosun said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the 10th Africa Finance Corporation Summit, aimed at charting a way for infrastructure financing in Africa. The […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.