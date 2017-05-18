FG will bridge infrastructure deficit through PPP, says Adeosun

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, said the Federal Government would make the Public-Private Partnerships work in spite of its challenges, to bridge the wide infrastructure deficit in the country. Adeosun said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the 10th Africa Finance Corporation Summit, aimed at charting a way for infrastructure financing in Africa. The […]

