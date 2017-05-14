FG Will Give Priority To Indigenous Contractors – Lai Mohammed – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
FG Will Give Priority To Indigenous Contractors – Lai Mohammed
Leadership Newspapers
The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that the federal government will soon adopt a policy to give the right of first refusal to indigenous consultants in its projects. The minister disclosed this in Abuja when he …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!