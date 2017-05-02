Pages Navigation Menu

FG will stop sponsorship of delegates to oil conference in 2018 — Kachikwu

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has declared that the Federal Government would from 2018, stop sponsorship of delegates to the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC). Kachikwu made the disclosure in Houston on Tuesday at a meeting with investors, business owners, and stakeholders in the oil and gas sector. The OTC is […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

