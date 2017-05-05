Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG working to boost local production – Osinbajo

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

VICE PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would continue to better the lives of citizens of the country. Osinbajo also said the federal government would always support local production of products. The vice president made this known in Jos while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Plateau State micro […]

The post FG working to boost local production – Osinbajo appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.