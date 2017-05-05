FG working to boost local production – Osinbajo

VICE PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would continue to better the lives of citizens of the country. Osinbajo also said the federal government would always support local production of products. The vice president made this known in Jos while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Plateau State micro […]

The post FG working to boost local production – Osinbajo appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

