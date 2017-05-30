FG’s Ease of Doing Business reforms aims to woo back companies that left Nigeria

Reforms on the ease of doing business in the country including the recently signed Executive Orders are also meant to woo back companies that left the country, Federal Government officials said on Tuesday.

The government also reiterated its resolve to move up 20 places in the ranking of the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index in first year and be amongst the top 100 within the next three years.

Speaking at a workshop for federal government agencies, parastatals, corporations and companies on the operationalisation of the Executive Order, on promotion of Transparency and efficiency in the business environment, held at the State House Conference Center, Abuja, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, said with the reforms companies and businesses that had hitherto left the country will see reasons to return.

“It is worthy of note that, Government is committed to creating transparency in the business environment and enunciation of policies that would motivate investors to invest their funds in profitable business activities in the country. It is therefore hoped that all companies that had hitherto relocated from the country some years back, will see reasons to be convinced by the sincerity of purpose being being displayed by the present administration in creating conducive business environment for genuine investors for them to be motivated to return” she said.

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo penultimate week signed three Executive Orders all targeted at creating a business friendly environment in Nigeria.

Nigeria is currently ranked 169 out of 189 countries by the World Bank, according to the Bank’s 2016 Ease of Doing Business report.

In August last year over 20 shipping firms exited the nation’s shores over what they called poor government policies and global economic crunch, leading to 3,000 losing their jobs.

Also in October last year, ExxonMobil, Pan Ocean, Sapiem Ground Petroleum, and Hercules Offshore Nigeria Limited, were also reported to have left the country resulting in about 3,000 workers losing their jobs.

The workshop focused on “Promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment”, and “Support for Local Content in Public Procurements by MDAs of the FGN” a component of the Executive Orders.

Oyo-Ita stressed that the provisions of the Executive Order was the focus of the workshop and urged MDAs to demonstrate commitment and support for the declared policy directives of government to facilitate the successful implementation thereof, for the good of the nation.

“The successful operationalization of the provisions of the Executive order requires the collective effort of us as the critical stakeholders in the public sector. In this regard, the objective of

this workshop is an awareness campaign to introduce Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council – Ease of doing Business Environment Secretariat (PEBEC-EBES).”

She further explained that the operationalization of the orders is expected to usher in a new vista in the conduct of Government Business that would encourage more commitment in the delivery of public services devoid of corruption, indiscipline and ineptitude.

To deliver the expected promises of the ‘Change Agenda’, she said the Public Service must be primed to effectively perform its role as a catalyst for the efficient implementation of government policies and programmes and the delivery of essential services. “Indeed, a major policy thrust of the current Administration is to ensure efficient, effective to enhance the capacity of the drivers of government policies and programmes implementation.

“This policy thrust of government as enshrined in the Executive Order on the promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment, mandated all public institutions to ensure the creation of an enabling environment for businesses to thrive by promoting transparency and efficiency, diversification and support for local content in all public procurements, in order to stimulate the local content of the Nation. To achieve this objective, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are to adopt openness in the conduct of their functions, contracting procedures and publishing of contracts. In addition, the executive order seeks to promote a vibrant local industry by mandating MDAs to ensure at least 40 per cent local content in all procurement procedures.”

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and Vice Chair of Presidential Enabling Business environment council (PEBEC), Okechukwu Enelamah, in his remarks at the workshop said the government was already getting testimonies that the reforms were working.

According to him the government was aiming to see headlines in the international media reading: “Nigeria: A Testbook African Success Story” at the end of the day, adding “so the work starts now if we are going to see this happen.”

According to him, the executive orders were to fix the problem of the business environment which is the main issue.

“We believe that this reforms need to be system wide hence this workshop for us to work and shine together.

“The reforms are necessary to improve business climate. Our objective is to improve on 20 areas of ease of doing business. Some of the areas are entry and exit of goods through the ports” he added.

Elizabeth Archibong

The post FG's Ease of Doing Business reforms aims to woo back companies that left Nigeria appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

