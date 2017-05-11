FG to Tie Award of Contracts, Incentives to Job Creation Ability – THISDAY Newspapers
FG to Tie Award of Contracts, Incentives to Job Creation Ability
The federal government has declared that it is committed to its youth empowerment programmes and is considering adopting capacity to create jobs as one of the criteria for awarding government contracts and extension of other incentives. The Budget and …
FG Considers Capacity To Create Jobs As Basis For Incentives
