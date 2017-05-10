FG’s integrity at stake over suspended SGF’s investigation – Senate committee – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
FG's integrity at stake over suspended SGF's investigation – Senate committee
NAIJ.COM
The chairman of the senate committee on humanitarian issues in North-East, Shehu Shehu on Tuesday, May 9, said the fate of the suspended secretary to the government of the Federation Babachir Lawal can only be decided by the acting president Yemi …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!