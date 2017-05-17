Pages Navigation Menu

FG’s Niger Delta Peace Initiative Boosts Refineries’ Production, Says NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has said that the peace initiative of the Federal Government has raised the capacity utilization of its three refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna in recent times. NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, who disclosed this in Abuja today during an interactive session with a delegation from the United Kingdom Royal College of Defence Studies, said refining activities peaked at 10million barrels of crude oil in the first quarter of 2017 alone, as against 8 million and 24 million barrels for the entire years of 2015 and 2016 respectively.

