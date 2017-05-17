FG’s Revenue Rises by 20.4% in February

Obinna Chima

Nigeria’s gross federally-collected revenue rose by 20.4 per cent in February 2017 to N545.05 billion, as against the N433.86 billion recorded in January 2017, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) economic report for February 2017 has shown.

The increase relative to the preceding month level was attributed to the rise in receipts from both oil and non-oil components.

But, the revenue receipt recorded in February, fell short of the 2017 provisional monthly budget estimate of N792.71 billion by 31.2 per cent, according to the report.

Gross oil receipts, at N292.82 billion or 53.7 per cent of total revenue, fell below the provisional monthly budget estimate by 0.6, but was 37.9 per cent higher than the receipts in January 2017. The increase in oil revenue relative to the preceding month reflected the significant rise in receipts from domestic crude oil/gas sales and PPT/Royalties.

According to the report, at N252.24 billion or 46.3 per cent of the total revenue, gross non-oil revenue was below the 2017 provisional monthly budget estimate of N498.14 billion by 49.4 per cent. It, however, exceeded the receipts in January 2017 by 4.9 per cent. The poor performance relative to the provisional budget reflected the shortfall in most of the components due to the low economic activities in the country during the review period. The estimated federal government retained revenue for the month of February 2017, at N194.38 billion, was below the 2017 provisional monthly budget estimate of N337.48 billion and the receipts in January 2017 by 42.4 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively. Of the total receipt, federation account accounted for 68.5 per cent, while Exchange Gain, FGN Independent Revenue, VAT, Excess Crude, and NNPC refund accounted for 11.6, 6.5, 5.4, 4.7, and 3.3 per cent, respectively.

Similarly, the estimated total expenditure of the federal government, at N599.30 billion, exceeded both the 2017 provisional monthly budget estimate of N522.64 billion and January 2017 level of N552.74 billion by 14.7 and 8.4 per cent, respectively. Recurrent and capital expenditure, accounted for 64.9, and 30.5 per cent, respectively, while transfers accounted for the balance of 4.6 per cent of the total expenditure. A breakdown of the recurrent expenditure showed that non- debt obligation was 79.3 per cent of the total, while debt service payments accounted for the balance of 20.7 per cent.

“Increased domestic crude oil production recorded in the last two months continued in the review month as government and other stakeholders sustained effort at curtailing vandalism in the Niger-Delta region. Consequently, Nigeria’s crude oil production, including condensates and natural gas liquids stood at an average of 1.65 mbd or 46.2 million barrels in February 2017.

“This represented an increase of 0.08 mbd or 5.10 per cent over the average of 1.57 mbd or 48.67 million barrels (mb) recorded in January 2017. Crude oil export was estimated at 1.20 mbd or 33.60 mb, representing an increase of 7.14 per cent, compared with 1.12 mbd or 34.72 mb recorded in the preceding month. Allocation of crude oil for domestic consumption remained at 0.45 mbdor 12.60 mb during the review period,” it added.

Furthermore, the report showed that the external sector marginally strengthened in February 2017 following the increase in domestic oil production and international crude oil prices as well as improved inflow through autonomous sources.

Increase in crude oil prices followed the deal reached by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members to cut production. However, foreign exchange supply shortages continued to constrain import of raw materials which suppressed domestic production. Consequently, non-oil export receipts declined in the review period.

Also, Foreign exchange inflow through the CBN, at US$2.37 billion, fell by 8.9 per cent, relative to the level in the preceding month, but was 94.4 per cent above the level in the corresponding period of 2016. The development reflected the significant decline in non-oil receipts due to lack of interbank swap transactions and fall in Treasury Single Account and third party receipts during the review month.

On the other hand, aggregate outflow through the CBN, at US$0.98 billion, declined by 7.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent below the levels in the preceding month and the corresponding period of 2016, respectively. The development was attributed to the decline in drawings on Letters of Credits (L/Cs), external debt service, foreign exchange special payment (NSA), other official payments and 3rd party MDA transfers. Overall, a net inflow of US$1.40 billion was recorded, compared with US$1.55 and US$0.20 in January 2017 and the corresponding period of 2016, respectively.

“Total non-oil export earnings, at US$0.31 billion, fell by 7.0 per cent, below the level in January 2017. This resulted from the 50.0 per cent, 41.6 per cent, 36.4 per cent and 32.3 per cent decline in receipts from transport, food products, agricultural and industrial subsectors, respectively. The manufactured product and minerals sub-sector, however, grew by 209.8 per cent and 5.0 per cent, respectively, above the levels in the preceding month to US$60.28 million and US$135.13 million,” it added.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

