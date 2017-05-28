FIBA Afrobasket 2017: D’Tigress Drawn In Group B – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
FIBA Afrobasket 2017: D'Tigress Drawn In Group B
CHANNELS TELEVISION
d'tigress-nigeria Nigeria's female basketball team, D'Tigress have been drawn in Group B at the FIBA Afrobasket championship in Bamako, Mali. The two-time African champions will play in a tough group which includes defending champions, Senegal, …
Groups for the female Afrobasket unveiled
