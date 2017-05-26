Pages Navigation Menu

Fidelity Bank empowers 400 students with entrepreneurial skills

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Fidelity Bank Plc, one of the country’s top finance institutions in partnership with Gazelle Academy and Federal Polytechnic, Oko Venture has just concluded an entrepreneurship training programme for 400 students in Anambra State as part of deliberate efforts to reduce youth unemployment levels in Nigeria. Organized under the Fidelity Youth Empowerment Academy stream 3, the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

