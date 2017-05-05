Pages Navigation Menu

Fidelity Bank shareholders endorse 2016 N4.05b dividend – The Eagle Online

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business


The Nation Newspaper

Fidelity Bank shareholders endorse 2016 N4.05b dividend
The Eagle Online
Fidelity Bank Plc shareholders on Thursday endorsed the bank's N4.05 billion dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2016. The shareholders gave the approval at the bank's 29th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos. The dividend translated to …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

