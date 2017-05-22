Fidelity Bank Rewards More Loyal Customers

Six customers of Fidelity Bank Plc were rewarded with a total cash of N11 million in the 8th monthly draw of the bank’s ‘Get Alert in Millions Promo’ which was designed to reward its loyal customers across the country.

Joint account holders — Mr. Onoyima Ejiofor, Okafor Francis and Mbah Innocent — from the bank’s Nnewi branch, won N2 million. Other customers that also won N2 million respectively in a draw that took place in Lagos were Latinwo Idowu Adefowope from Ota branch, Ogun State; Bonori Isa, a student of Afe Babalola University; Kafilat Olayinka Dada, a fashion designer of the bank’s Iyanu Ipaja branch; and Saifullahi Ibrahim of Katsina branch. Similarly, Edward Ezebuaghom Adiele from Rivers State won N1 million.

Also, 12 consolation prizes of generators and refrigerators were given out.

Speaking at the draw ceremony recently, Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu, said that the promo had produced a total of 128 winners since its commencement. She revealed that N85 million and several consolation prizes had been given out in the promo.

Ugochukwu added: “We are still working hard to make sure we make more millionaires. We are very excited and pleased that this is taking place under the watchful eyes of the lottery regulators.”

She further stated that the bank would continue to introduce customer reward schemes to encourage loyal customers, just as she revealed that the promo has impacted positively on the bank’s savings deposits.

She urged members of the public yet to open account with the bank to take advantage of the opportunity of the promo.

“This is the best time to have a promo that gives out cash and several of the winners- both today and the past, have expressed a lot of joy and happiness that the winnings will make great different in their businesses, in their family lives, in all that they have proposed and planned to doing this years,” she added.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

