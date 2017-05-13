Fidelity Bank to empower 200 students of Oko Federal Poly

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Fidelity Bank Plc will on Monday commencea training and empowerment programme for 200 students of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State through its Fidelity Youth Empowerment Academy, FYEA.

The five -day training, which would be organized by Gazelle Academy and the in-house training academy of the Polytechnic, would take place at the Oko Polytechnic main campus.

The managing director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo said in Awka that the empowerment was part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility to Nigerians.

Okonkwo, who was represented by the regional branch head for Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states, Mr. Leonard Ezeugwu said that the bank had the urge to give back to the people, especially the young ones, as a way of empowering them to earn money for themselves and relieve burden on their families.

According to him, it was also the bank’s way of contributing its quota towards the building of a better society, adding that so much would be achieved if other banks toed this line of action.

He said: “We have done this programme in Enugu, using University of Nigeria, Nsukka, We have also done it in Kebbi State, and now we are in Anambra. After here, we may most probably go South -South.”

The deputy rector of Oko Polytechnic, Mrs. Gladys Anene, who commended the bank for the programme, said the partnership with Fidelity Bank would help the institution to do what it had been doing before now.

She added that the programme was in line with the Polytechnic’s policy of producing self employed graduates and hoped that other institutions in the country would emulate Fidelity Bank.

In his speech, the Managing Director of Gazelle Academy, Mr. Muno Onuzo explained that the successful candidates would be trained on several skills, including; fashion designing, bead making, cocktail, mobile photography, fruit fountain, car wash, among others, depending on their passion.

He added that the bank would ultimately empower the candidates with equipments and take off funds that would assist them set up their own businesses.

