Fidelity Bank’s shareholders harp on CBN penalty – Vanguard

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Business


Fidelity Bank's shareholders harp on CBN penalty
SHAREHOLDERS of Fidelity Bank Plc have frowned at the high penalty fee imposed on banks for committing various offences by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, even as they approved the bank's proposed N4.1 billion dividend for the financial year 2017.

