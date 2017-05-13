Fierce and Modish tasks stylists on creativity

Fashion enthusiasts, stylists and people from different walks of life recently convened in Ikoyi, Lagos for TheMod17 workshop tagged “The Art & Business of Styling”. The event was organised by Fierce and Modish Limited.

According to the CEO of Fierce and Modish, Damilola Oke, “The Art & Business of Styling (#TheMod17) is the premiere style workshop convened by the company to empower and train young entrepreneurs and creatives who are interested in building a professional career in the fashion and style industry.”

She said: “Fierce and Modish Ltd established in 2013, is a full-fledged personal branding, image management and creative firm that caters to celebrities and public entities, brands who run lifestyle campaigns and TV/ Film production that demand fashion styling. The brand promises to host more of these style workshops around the country and in different parts of Africa in the very near future.

Speaking at the event, top Nigerian female artiste, Waje Oruobe, said that being a stylist entails a lot. “Every stylist has their own sense of style. To be the best in your work, good communication skill is paramount. A stylist must be creative and know the style that will work on the client. You have to bring out the best in your client and be attentive to detail.”

Also, a Nigerian film producer, James Omokwe who spoke on style as it concerns film said that a stylist tells stories through the outfit a person wears. Film imitates life. A stylist must strive to stand out. As a stylist, you are both a researcher and artist. Styling is not just about putting great clothes together but styling the actor and following the rules. A stylist must have great work ethics and be ready to learn new things.”

Other speakers at the event Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Aham Ibeleme, Malaika Toyo and Rhobes all agreed that to be successful in the business of styling, a stylist must have a good working relationship, creative, consistent, diligent, professional and commit to learning.

