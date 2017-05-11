FIFA appoints retired Nigerian judge into Ethics Committee – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
FIFA appoints retired Nigerian judge into Ethics Committee
Daily Post Nigeria
A retired Nigerian Judge, Ayotunde Phillip, has been appointed into the newly-constituted FIFA Ethics Committee at the Congress of the world football governing body taking place in Manama, Bahrain. The 68-year-old who studied law at the University of …
