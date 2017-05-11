Pages Navigation Menu

FIFA confirms Guatemala and Kuwait suspensions

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

FIFA on Thursday confirmed the suspension of both the Guatemala and Kuwait football federations at its annual Congress in Bahrain.

Delegates voted overwhelmingly to retain the suspensions against both federations, which were imposed in Kuwait’s case in 2015 and Guatemala in 2016.

The 211 delegate nations able to vote backed by a 99 percent majority to continue to exclude the central American nation and 96 percent for the tiny Gulf state.

Guatemala was suspended from international competition after it rejected a FIFA proposal to extend a “normalisation committee” imposed because of its involvement in the corruption scandal that has rocked world football’s governing body.

Kuwait was suspended because of government interference.

