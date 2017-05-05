Pages Navigation Menu

FIFA overturns Messi four-game international ban

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

FIFA on Friday overturned Barcelona star Lionel Messi’s four-game ban from international matches imposed for swearing at an assistant referee, saying there was not enough evidence to support the stiff punishment. “The FIFA Appeal Committee has upheld the appeal lodged by the Argentine Football Association, on behalf of the player Lionel Messi, against the decision […]

