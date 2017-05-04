FIFA ranking: Brazil remain top, Nigeria unmoved 40th position

Brazil remain top of the latest Fifa world rankings published on Thursday which remain largely unchanged. The South Americans – five-time World Cup winners – had surged to the top spot for the first time in seven years last month at the expense of great rivals Argentina. World champions Germany are third followed by Chile […]

