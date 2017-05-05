FIFA Ranking : Eagles still 40th in the world

By Monica Iheakam

SUPER Eagles neither gained nor depreciated in points as they re- mained unmoved at number 40 in the latest FIFA ranking for the month of May released yesterday.

This ensures they remain fourth in Africa behind Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon and Burkina Faso who also maintained their posi- tions. Super Eagles’ foes in next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, South Africa are placed 64th in the world and 12th in the continent.